U.S. Trade Mission: Visiting India To Explore Booming Agribusiness Sector

New Delhi, Apr 11 (KNN) A high-level U.S. trade delegation is set to visit India later this month to explore opportunities in the country's vast agribusiness sector and further promote American food and agricultural products among India's burgeoning middle class.

Led by Alexis Taylor, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) agribusiness trade mission will be in Delhi from April 22 to 25, 2024, reported BS.

“India represents a growth economy for U.S. agribusinesses seeking to capture an increasing share of the household food purchases in the fifth-largest economy in the world,” Taylor said, highlighting the immense potential of the Indian market.

The visit aims to capitalise on the rising familiarity and trust of Indian consumers toward American food and agricultural products, which are perceived as high-quality.

This perception, coupled with the increasing purchasing power of India's middle class, has contributed to an 11 per cent growth in U.S. agricultural-related exports to India over the past two years.

During the trade mission, participants will engage in targeted business-to-business meetings and site visits to build new trade linkages, strengthen existing partnerships, observe U.S. products in the Indian marketplace, and discover the latest consumer food trends.

The delegates will also receive in-depth market briefings from the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts, equipping them with valuable insights into the Indian market dynamics.

The USDA highlighted India's recent move to reduce tariff requirements for U.S. poultry products, vegetables, fruits, pulses, and tree nuts, which has strengthened the agribusiness trade relationship between the two countries.

The trade mission aims to build upon these gains and secure an expanding number of new purchase agreements for American farmers, ranchers, and producers, further bolstering the U.S. agribusiness footprint in the rapidly growing Indian market.

