Cellulite Treatment Market To Reach USD 3.9 Billion By 2032, Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cellulite treatment market size was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Growing awareness for external appearance and personality enhancement drives demand for the cellulite industry.

Several significant factors are driving the expansion of the cellulite treatment market. Firstly, the proliferation of cosmetic surgery centers and increased healthcare spending contribute to heightened awareness and demand for advanced cellulite treatments. Additionally, the surge in public awareness of cellulite treatment options is fueling market expansion, mainly as private hospitals offer innovative solutions. Moreover, the growing availability of cosmetic procedures within hospital settings, facilitated by an increasing number of experts in this field, further drives market growth. Integrating modern technology in hospitals also creates new opportunities for expansion within the cellulite treatment industry.

Furthermore, increased research and development efforts to develop sophisticated cellulite treatment tools and regulatory approvals from entities like the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are bolstering industry growth. Additionally, the rise in healthcare expenditure, the proliferation of cosmetic clinics, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are contributing to the overall expansion of the cellulite treatment market.

The cellulite treatment market has been segmented into procedure type, cellulite type, end-use, and region.

Non-invasive Category is projected to Dominate in the Following Years

The cellulite treatment market segmentation is based on procedure type and is further sub-segmented into non-invasive, minimally invasive, and topical treatment. The non-invasive category dominated the market in 2023, which is likely to continue during the cellulite treatment market forecast period.

Clinics and Beauty Centers to Influence Industry Developments

Based on end-use, the market is further bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and beauty centers. The clinics and beauty centers segment is expected to account for a significant share in 2023 and hold a dominant position owing to an increase in clinic and beauty center visits for cellulite treatment and an increasing incidence of complex cellulite illness worldwide.

Cellulite Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The cellulite treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2032.

Growth in obesity and the desire for cosmetic procedures in the population drive the cellulite treatment market.

North America is the leading region for the cellulite treatment market. The region accounts for a substantial revenue share owing to the increased availability and use of advanced treatments like laser therapies. Furthermore, the growing recognition of the importance of appearance and aesthetics is pushing the industry's growth in North America.

Some prominent players in the cellulite treatment market report include Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd, Candela Corporation, Hologic Inc., Cutera Inc., Nestle SA, Tanceuticals LLC, Zimmer Aesthetics, cymedics GmbH & Co KG6, Beijing Nubway S&T Co Ltd.

