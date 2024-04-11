BJP Names Candidate For Bhadohi Seat In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) The BJP has named Vinod Kumar Bind as its candidate for the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has dropped the sitting MP Ramesh Chandra Bind.

The Bhadohi seat is also being contested by the Trinamool Congress which has named Laliteshpati Tripathi as its candidate. The seat has been given to TMC by the Samajwadi Party.