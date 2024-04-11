Tongue Cat (LUIS), Is A Memecoin On Solana Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Tongue Cat (LUIS) on April 10, 2024, for all BitMart users. The LUIS/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 09:00







What is Tongue Cat (LUIS)?

Tongue Cat $LUIS is nothing but a cute kitten in a skin care session with his tongue out in Solana Blockchain.

Why Tongue Cat (LUIS)?

1 of Spider Monkey Meme Universe: More memes, more laughs!

2 Marketplace Launch: Own a piece of Spider Monkey history with our unique NFTs.

3 to Trading Bot: Stay ahead of the game with our upgraded bot.

4 Integration: Level up your gaming experience with Spider Monkey!

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Tongue Cat (LUIS)

Token Name: Tongue Cat

Token Symbol: LUIS

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 LUIS

To learn more about Tongue Cat (LUIS), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!