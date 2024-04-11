SWISSX Carbon Token (SXCT), Is An Exchange Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut SWISSX Carbon Token (SXCT) on April 11, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SXCT/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is SWISSX Carbon Token (SXCT)?

Introducing the groundbreaking SXCT Crypto token from SwissX Labs! Specializing in Genetics, Animal Cloning, Carbon Capture, Fossil Fuel Replacing Biofuels. Government-to-government partnerships. Green Economy Ambassador and Coco-Cola Bottling Billionaire launch Real World Asset Token, backed by a $1 Trillion Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Why SWISSX Carbon Token (SXCT)?

The cornerstone of this initiative is carbon capture and trading. SWISSX has harnessed its vast land and sea resources to sequester carbon, with every ton being converted into valuable carbon credits. These credits are sold in the global market, currently valued at $300 billion, making substantial profits while combating climate change.

The collaboration between FAT Farmers Antigua Trust, SWISSX Island, and SWISSX represents a pioneering effort to create a sustainable, carbon-focused economic model for Antigua and Barbuda. By harnessing the potential of carbon credits, establishing a sovereign wealth fund, and promoting green technologies, this initiative serves as a blueprint for green economic development across Small Island Developing States, offering a brighter and more sustainable future for these nations.

About SWISSX Carbon Token (SXCT)

Token Name: SWISSX Carbon Token

Token Symbol: SXCT

Token Type: XRP

Total Supply: 100,000,000 SXCT

Primarily, the SwissX token functions as an exchange token within the SwissX Marketplace. This digital platform facilitates the buying and selling of carbon credits, a crucial element in the fight against climate change. Furthermore, the marketplace supports its pioneering animal cloning programs, among other exotic investment opportunities aimed at promoting environmental sustainability. Through this ecosystem, the SwissX token empowers individuals to participate in green investments, directly contributing to a more sustainable future.

To learn more about SWISSX Carbon Token (SXCT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) .

