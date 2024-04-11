FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO) Is A Decentralized Launchpad Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO) on April 14, 2024, for all BitMart users. The FOMO/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 14:00 (UTC).







What is FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO)?

FOMO BULL CLUB is a members-only, decentralized launchpad and liquidity club. It initially supports memecoins on the Base network and is set to expand its platform to include Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and SUI. Member NFT holders propose and vote on either the launch of new or the re-launch of existing memecoins on FOMO BULL CLUB by contributing to their launch liquidity pools.

Why FOMO BULL CLUB ($FOMO)?

FOMO BULL CLUB addresses key issues in the memecoin market, such as the prevalence of rug pulls and lack of liquidity, by providing a secure and transparent platform with audited owner-renounced smart contracts. It also ensures immediate liquidity for new launches, facilitating community engagement through Member NFT holders' ability to propose and vote on coin launches. Thus, FOMO BULL CLUB enhances the sustainability and growth of memecoins within a decentralized framework.

About FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO)

Token Name: FOMO BULL CLUB

Token Symbol: FOMO

Token Type: BASE

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 FOMO

To learn more about FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

