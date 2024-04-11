Skydrome (SKY), Is A DEX Platform Token On Scroll Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Skydrome (SKY) on April 09, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SKY/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).
What is Skydrome (SKY)?
The leading ve(3,3) exchange on Scroll Network.
Why Skydrome is Built on Scroll?
A groundbreaking Layer-2 solution, Scroll focuses on achieving limitless scalability, ultra-fast confirmation times, complete decentralization, and privacy without reliance on trust. Scroll Tech's mission is to construct an EVM-compatible zk-Rollup with a robust proving network. By enabling direct Ethereum block verification through succinct proofs, Scroll ensures opcode consistency in EVM execution traces. This smooth transition for Layer-1 (L1) contracts utilizes Ethereum's native EVM support while ensuring compatibility with the Ethereum infrastructure.
Why Skydrome (SKY)?
Low Slippage
Novel ve(3,3)Tokenomics
Community-Owned Protocol
Low Fee Hybrid AMM
About Skydrome (SKY)
Token Name: Skydrome
Token Symbol: SKY
Token Type: SCROLL
Total Supply: 100,929,321.82 SKY
Circulating Supply: 100,929,321.82 SKY
Skydrome is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity marketplace on the Scroll blockchain.
To learn more about Skydrome (SKY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Discord .
