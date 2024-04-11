Skydrome (SKY), Is A DEX Platform Token On Scroll Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Skydrome (SKY) on April 09, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SKY/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is Skydrome (SKY)?

The leading ve(3,3) exchange on Scroll Network.

Why Skydrome is Built on Scroll?

A groundbreaking Layer-2 solution, Scroll focuses on achieving limitless scalability, ultra-fast confirmation times, complete decentralization, and privacy without reliance on trust. Scroll Tech's mission is to construct an EVM-compatible zk-Rollup with a robust proving network. By enabling direct Ethereum block verification through succinct proofs, Scroll ensures opcode consistency in EVM execution traces. This smooth transition for Layer-1 (L1) contracts utilizes Ethereum's native EVM support while ensuring compatibility with the Ethereum infrastructure.

Why Skydrome (SKY)?

Low Slippage

Novel ve(3,3)Tokenomics

Community-Owned Protocol

Low Fee Hybrid AMM

About Skydrome (SKY)

Token Name: Skydrome

Token Symbol: SKY

Token Type: SCROLL

Total Supply: 100,929,321.82 SKY

Circulating Supply: 100,929,321.82 SKY

Skydrome is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity marketplace on the Scroll blockchain.

To learn more about Skydrome (SKY), please visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), and join their Discord.

