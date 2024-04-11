'In Today's India, Uri Is Our Reply': Jaishankar Affirms India's Stand Against Cross-Border Terrorism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday reiterated India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in addressing security threats addressing a press conference in Bikaner, Jaishankar reflected on past experiences, noting a significant shift in India's approach to cross-border terrorism since the Mumbai attacks in 2008. He highlighted how the country's stance has evolved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.“That era is now behind us. Since the Mumbai attacks on 26/11, we haven't witnessed any major terrorist incidents in our country. In today's India, be it any terrorist incident, Uri is our reply,” EAM noted November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated south Mumbai via the sea and launched attacks at several locations in the city. The indiscriminate attack perpetrated by the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed the lives of 166 individuals and injured more than 300 people emphasized the crucial significance of security in border regions, recognizing its utmost importance to every citizen.“Security is a significant concern in these border districts, and it holds immense importance in the minds of every citizen,” he added, EAM highlighted the challenges faced on the northern borders, and Jaishankar praised the dedication and resilience of India's armed forces.“Even in the northern borders, despite facing various hardships such as extreme weather conditions and pandemics, our forces stand firm, ready to confront any adversity,” he asserted Read: India has thwarted Pakistan's cross-border terrorism plan by not 'playing that game': S JaishankarEarlier in January, in an interview with ANI, Minister S Jaishankar said India won't talk to Pakistan if it means accepting terrorism as okay.\"What Pakistan was trying to do, not now but over multiple decades, was really to use cross-border terrorism to bring India to the table. That, in essence, was its core policy. We have made that irrelevant by not playing that game now,\" EAM Jaishankar said.(With inputs from ANI)

