Eid-Ul-Fitr: PM Modi Extends Wishes To President Mohamed Muizzu And The People Of Maldives

- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Eid wishes to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr Indian High Commission in Maldives on social media platform X shared images of the two leaders and wrote, \"On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives\".In a press release the India High Commission said that Prime Minister Modi highlighted the cultural and civilizational linkages shared by the two nations.“Prime Minister further conveyed that as we celebrate Eid Al Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood, and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for.”The ties between India and Maldives have hit rock bottom after the election of Muizzu as president of the archipelago island. Muizzu's alleged pro-China policies are one of the biggest reasons behind the strained relationship between India and Maldives of late. The tension between the two countries escalated when the three cabinet ministers of the Maldivian government mocked PM Modi on social media over his visit to Lakshadweep Island India and the Maldives burying the hatchet?Muizzu recently asked India to remove the military personnel from his country by May 10, India last week allowed the export of certain quantities of essential commodities to Maldives Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' of the Modi government.
