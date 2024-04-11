'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Twitter Review: Is Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Film HIT Or FLOP?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was released on April 11, 2024, and it appears that the audience is very impressed. Director by Ali Abbas Zafar, netizens have termed the film as one of the best Hindi action films released in recent years. Now that the film has been released, let us have a look at what the audiences have to say about the film.

Netizens review

About 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Ali Abbas Zafar wrote and directed the action-thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and it was produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.



The film's release date was pushed from April 10, 2024, to April 11, 2024, to coincide with Eid.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy in key parts.