Yash Joins 'Ramayana' Cast But Not As Raavan, To Play THIS Role

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to reports, Yash will not play the role of Ravaan but rather be part of the film 'Ramayana' in some other way.





The film 'Ramayana' director Nitesh Tiwari has not revealed the cast yet, it is reported that Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram and KGF star Yash as Raavan.

But now another news comes in that Yash will not take up the role of Raavan, and will rather be behind the camera.

According to reports, despite all of the speculation, Yash will only be involved in this film as a co-producer rather than a performer.



He was set to play Raavan in the film, but the role may now go to someone else.

Yash expressed his desire to become a film co-producer rather than charging high fees for the character of Raavan.

Before this, the looks and videos of the actors from the 'Ramayana' film sets went viral, prompting the implementation of a no-phone ban on set.