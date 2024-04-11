Haryana: 6 Dead After School Bus Carrying Children Overturns In Mahendragarh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Six children were killed after a private school bus carrying them lost control and overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday. The bus belonged to GL Public School, a private school.

The bus was carrying around 40 children and was on its way to the school, which was functioning despite a holiday declared for Eid

Several others suffered injuries during the accident that took place near Unhani village in the district.

According to the district administration, 12 injured students were moved to a local hospital and police are investigating the cause of the accident. Official documents show that the bus's fitness certificate had expired six years ago in 2018.