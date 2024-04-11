Maidaan LEAKED: Ajay Devgn's Film OUT On Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maidaan Leaked: The Amit Sharma-directed film starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao was illegally leaked in HD online just hours after its theatrical release today (April 11).

Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor, and Zed Studios' Maidaan compete with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Maidaan is a biographical sports play about Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering Indian football coach from 1952 to 1962.



However, immediately after its official release, the unauthorised HD leak threatens the much-awaited project and its dedicated staff.



Ajay Devgn's fans were thrilled when Maidaan opened on April 11. Devgn's comeback to film following Shaitaan's success last month has raised expectations for this film.



Maidaan is expected to do well over the weekend. Still, rumours indicate that it has been pirated, making it available for free viewing and HD downloads on several torrent sites.