Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mandi Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mandi is one of the Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats.

There are four state seats in the legislature. The 17 Assembly segments that comprise the Mandi seat are Bharmour, Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur, and Kinnaur.

Mandi Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in June this year. The date of (Phase 7) voting is June 1. The results sill be announced on June 4.

Who are the main contenders this year?

This year, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, is making her electoral debut as the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.



Following the announcement of Ranaut's candidature, Pratibha Singh, the Congress state president and current Member of Parliament for the Mandi constituency, who had previously withdrawn from the contest, declared that she would follow the directions of the Congress high command.

2019 election results



In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma from BJP won the seat with a margin of 405,459 votes. Ram Swaroop Sharma was polled 647,189 votes with a vote share of 69.00 % and defeated Aashray Sharma from INC who got 241,730 votes (25.63 %).

2014 election results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma from BJP won the seat and was polled 362,824 votes with a vote share of 49.94%. INC candidate Pratibha Singh got 322,968 votes (44.46 %) and was the runner-up Swaroop Sharma defeated Pratibha Singh by a margin of 39,856 votes.