Salman Khan's Eid Gift To Fans, Announces New Film 'Sikandar' With Director AR Murugadoss

On the occasion of Eid 2024, Salman Khan gave fans a treat by announcing his new film. He took to social media to share his new film's title along with the release date. Salman Khan will be collaborating with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala and the film will be released in theaters on Eid 2025. Salman revealed the title as 'Sikandar' and wished Eid to his followers this year, who couldn't contain their excitement at the announcement.



The announcement poster

In the caption, he urged his fans to see Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' and next Eid, he asked his fans to come see him in the theatres.

'Sikandar' marks Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's comeback following their spectacular collaborations on legendary films such as, 'Judwaa', 'Kick' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss, the creator behind films like 'Ghajini' and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', lends his Midas touch to the production, delivering a memorable cinematic experience.