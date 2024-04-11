Swatchbox To Unveil 'True Cost' Exhibition During Milan Design Week Portraying Environmental Cost Of Construction Industry

MENAFN - Pressat)– Swatchbox, the global sample platform for architects and designers, has announced that its 2024 exhibition at the heart of Milan Design Week will be a powerful portrayal of the significant impact of construction waste on the environment.

The exhibition, titled 'True Cost', is located at Via Fiori Chiari, 12 at the center of the famous Brera Design District in Milan.

Visitors will experience two contrasting elements of the exhibition. First, they will encounter an evocative material installation built entirely of construction waste and paired with an audio-visual experience that portrays the disquieting realities of the impact of construction waste on the planet.

Entering a second room of the exhibition, visitors will experience the 2024 Milan Swatchbox Sample Gallery, a collection of modern materials curated by Marco Castiglioni, Senior Project Architect at Il Prisma. Each material sample on display is available to architects and designers for free through the Swatchbox Pro platform and Swatchbox Mobile App. By showcasing innovative solutions and alternatives to traditional sampling methods, the Swatchbox Sample Gallery aims to empower designers and architects to make more informed and sustainable choices in their projects.

"This exhibit is a testament to the power of design to spark meaningful conversations and drive positive change," remarked Castiglioni. "It's a reminder that we must rethink our approach to the entire construction process and prioritize sustainability in every aspect of our work."

Swatchbox has sourced real examples of material waste for the exhibition from collaborating architecture and interior design practices in Milan, including GBPA Architects, Genius Loci Architettura, Park Associati, Cino Zucchi Architetti, Il Prisma, Matteo Thun, BBA Studio, and Coima Image.

“When we first heard news of the Swatchbox exhibition that would draw attention to the unnecessary waste generated by construction, we knew we wanted to collaborate,” said Dora Renzulli of GBPA Architects.“The sheer volume of materials that firms like ours work with every month is difficult to grasp until you see it in person.”

"We wanted to create a space that not only captivates the eye but also challenges the status quo," explained Isabella Maiocchi, Regional Manager at Swatchbox. "The traditional approach to construction is undeniably wasteful, and it's imperative that we, as an industry, acknowledge and address this issue."

The Swatchbox Milan Sample Gallery and 'True Cost' Exhibition will be open to the public from 16 April – 20 April 2024 during Milan Design Week. Press and media may reserve private tours of the exhibition upon request.

The next Swatchbox exhibition will take place in London on 23-25 May as part of Clerkenwell Design Week.

About Swatchbox

Swatchbox is the global platform for architects and designers to sample sustainably. Founded by architects in the US in 2018 and established in Europe in 2021, Swatchbox provides both fast and sustainable discovery and delivery of material samples to architects and designers. To explore the Swatchbox platform and request samples, visit or download the Swatchbox Mobile App at . To learn more about sustainable sampling through Swatchbox, visit href="" target="_blank" swatchbox/joi .

