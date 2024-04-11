Politics With Michelle Grattan: Josh Burns On Being A Jewish MP During A Terrible Conflict

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The death of Australian Zomi Frankcom and other World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza in an Israeli strike has led to yet more intense and critical scrutiny over how Israel is prosecuting the war against Hamas.

This week Foreign Minister Penny Wong has floated the possibility of recognition of a Palestinian state ahead of a two-state solution. Her comments were condemned by Peter Dutton as“irreparably” damaging Australia's relations with Israel.

To discuss the government's position on this and the Middle East crisis, we're joined by Labor MP Josh Burns, who represents the inner Melbourne seat of Macnamara, which has a significant Jewish community.

Josh Burns' family history goes back to the early post-world war two days of Israel, when his grandfather settled there.

Burns reiterates his support for a two-state solution.

As a person who is a part of the Jewish community, Burns explains why the recent months have been profoundly difficult.

He stresses the importance of respectful communication with all sides of the issue, on which Muslim ministers Ed Husic and Anne Aly have been outspoken in bringing the intense Palestinian suffering to the fore.