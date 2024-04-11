Contenders Tournament: Nicat Abasov Lost To His Indian Opponent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov took part in his nextmatch at the Candidates Tournament held in Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.

The 28-year-old grandmaster met Rameshbabu Pragnanandha (India)in the 6th round.

The national team member playing with black pieces lost to hisopponent - 0:1. Other meetings resulted in:

Dommaraju Gukesh (India) - Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 0.5:0.5

Santosh Vidit (India) - Alireza Firuzca (France) 1:0

Jan Nepomnyasi (FIDE) - Fabiano Caruana (USA) 0.5:0.5

After six rounds, Nijat Abasov, who has 1.5 points in hisaccount, shares the 7th-8th places with Alireza Firuzca, who hasthe same result. The table of the tournament is headed by DommaracuGukesh and Jan Nepomnyashi, who scored 4 points each.

The Challengers Tournament will end on April 22. The firstgrandmaster in the two-round competition of 8 chess players willhave the right to play for the Chess Crown with the current worldchampion Ding Liren (China).

Note that the prize fund of the tournament is 500,000 euros. Thewinner will win 48 thousand euros.