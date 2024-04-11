Israel's COP29 National Coordinator Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Israel's COP29 national coordinator Carmela Shamir has visitedAzerbaijan, the Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek textedin a post on X, Azernews reports.
"Excited to wrap up Israel's COP29 national coordinator's visitto Baku! Energizing meetings, setting the stage for a successfuland memorable event. Anticipating a strong Israeli presence atCOP29!" the diplomat noted.
MENAFN11042024000195011045ID1108082820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.