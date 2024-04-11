               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel's COP29 National Coordinator Visits Azerbaijan


4/11/2024 3:08:15 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Israel's COP29 national coordinator Carmela Shamir has visitedAzerbaijan, the Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek textedin a post on X, Azernews reports.

"Excited to wrap up Israel's COP29 national coordinator's visitto Baku! Energizing meetings, setting the stage for a successfuland memorable event. Anticipating a strong Israeli presence atCOP29!" the diplomat noted.

