(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Police officers found machine guns and grenades in Khankendicity, Azernews reports, citing the Press Serviceof the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

It was reported that on April 10, 3 automatic weapons, 3 rifles,4 grenades, 4 lighters, 15 cartridge combs, 860 cartridges ofdifferent calibers, 7 bayonets, 3 communication devices and otherammunition were found and taken from the territory of Khankendicity on April 10.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosedlocations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, andassorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan'sGarabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenianseparatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts byArmenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations withinAzerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the AzerbaijaniArmy conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in thedisarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently,leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought toBaku, where they were lawfully detained.