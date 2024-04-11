Poland Deploys Military Aircraft During Russian Strikes On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland has been deploying military aircraft to ensure the security of its airspace during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“Please note that Polish and allied aircraft operate in the airspace, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country”, the statement reads.

It is noted that tonight, intense long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is being observed, related to missile strikes against objects located on the territory of Ukraine.

All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and DO RSZ is monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis.

Chairmen of Parliaments of Ukraine,and Baltic States to hold joint meeting on June 10-11

As reported, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the Russian army attacked the energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions on the night of April 11.