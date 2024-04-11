Times Of India's Right To Excellence Summit Shines A Light On Healthcare

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi April 10 2024: Times of India's esteemed platform, Right to Excellence, is proud to announce its 9th event, the 'Health Summit 2024'. Held on World Health Day in New Delhi, this summit convened a diverse array of experts and stakeholders delved into critical healthcare topics.



Aligned with this year's World Health Day theme, 'My Health, My Right', which emphasizes universal access to quality healthcare, the Health Summit featured panel discussions and fireside chats covering contemporary wellness practices, mental health awareness, pregnancy and parenting, and digital healthcare. We are delighted to welcome The Wellness Co as a partner for this event.



Expressing his thoughts on the summit, Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of timesofindia, remarked, "The theme 'My Health, My Right' underscores the importance of making healthcare accessible to all. Our Right to Excellence Health Summit builds upon this notion, examining various dimensions and challenges of the modern health and wellness landscape. The recent global health crisis has underscored the imperative of ensuring healthcare transcends economic and social barriers. This summit aims to facilitate discussions among doctors, experts, and industry leaders on fostering a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem, leveraging technology, promoting mental health, and more."



The keynote address was delivered by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

