Qatar-UAE Super Cup: Al Arabi Gear Up For Sharjah Showdown

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha: The reigning Amir Cup champions Al Arabi are gearing up for a historic clash against Emirati heavyweights Sharjah in the Qatar-UAE Super Cup as Doha gets set to host an unforgettable football showdown tomorrow.

The inaugural clash which pits together the Qatar Amir Cup winners and UAE's President's Cup champions in a one-off blockbuster, will be played at the 40,000-seat Al Thumama Stadium.

The Younis Ali-coached men took part in their penultimate training session yesterday, hoping for a victorious outcome in the upcoming clash.

The team is at its full strength, having welcomed some of their star players who were missing in action due to various reasons over the past few weeks.

Notably, yesterday's training session saw the presence of Omar Al Souma and Youssef Msakni who have fully recovered from recent injuries, while Rafinha Alcantara also returned following an absence.

Al Arabi, currently placed fifth in the Expo Stars League points table, will be out to deliver their best tomorrow as they aim for their maiden title of the season. For Al Arabi, the Super Cup presents an opportunity to prove their brilliance, having secured nine Amir Cup titles and eight League titles in the past.

On the other hand, Sharjah who secured a triple crown last season, will also aim to maintain their dominance despite their current league standing in which they are placed fifth. With just two days to go for the encounter, Al Arabi SC's first football team manager Meshal Mohammed Al Malik expressed that he is optimistic about winning the inaugural edition of the Super Cup.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency, Al Malik emphasized the team is ready to take on their opponents, both technically and mentally, despite the challenge posed by Sharjah's strong line-up.

Al Malik said he believes in his team's potential, and noted that the support of Al Arabi fans will come in handy.

Introduced in January, the Qatar-UAE Super Cup combines the Super Shield and Super Cup matches, showcasing the best of Qatari and Emirati club football.

Tomorrow's encounter will be followed by another exciting clash in which the Qatar and UAE league champions Al Duhail and Shabab Al Ahly meet in Dubai in the Super Shield match on Saturday.

The Qatar-UAE Super Cup showdowns mark a new era of collaboration in fostering football development between the two nations.

With a blend of local and international football stars, the event promises high-quality competition as fans eagerly wait for top-class action.