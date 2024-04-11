Moi Organises Medical Activities On Occasion Of World Health Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the Departments of Human Rights and Medical Services, recently organised medical activities to conduct vital measurements for employees of several departments within the Ministry of Interior at the Human Rights Department headquarters, on the occasion of World Health Day, which falls on the seventh of April every year and is celebrated this year under the theme“My Health, My Right”.

In a press statement, the ministry said that the activities aimed to remind people of the importance of international occasions as a means of effective education and awareness.

Director of the Human Rights Department Brigadier Abdullah Saqr Al Muhannadi explained that the right to health is a social and economic right according to Article 12 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

He stressed that the State of Qatar attaches utmost importance to the right to health and provides high-level health care to citizens, residents and visitors through numerous and integrated paths in the areas of health policies, implementing health programs developed by the World Health Organization, adopting advanced legal instruments, applying innovative strategies and following best practices to improve results, strengthening health care systems and committing to raising the level of health and well-being in the country.

The Medical Services Department, on its part, organized an awareness exhibition in several clinics, including a section for vital measurements such as blood pressure and glucose levels for the visitors from the Ministry of Interior and their families.