Thousands Of Indonesians In Qatar Hold Eid Prayers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indonesian Embassy in Qatar, together with Indonesian Muslim Association in Qatar, held the Iedul Fitri prayer and community gathering at Tariq bin Ziyad Secondary School, yesterday.

The Eid prayer was attended by thousands of Indonesians, majority of whom are migrant workers in Qatar. Acting as Imam and Khotib respectively are Ustaz Ibrahim Syazaly and Ustaz Amir Hasan Rambe.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan, in his speech said that Indonesian citizens in Qatar should always abide the local regulations and traditions in Qatar. He also said that Indonesians should continue to maintain solidarity and togetherness.

“The experience of living in Qatar where various cultures and national backgrounds exist should be able to make us more complete as humans (al insan al kamil),” said Ambassador Hassan.

Meanwhile, Ustadz Amir Hasan Rambe in his ied sermon said that the struggle against lust should not stop just because the holy month of Ramadan ends. Apart from Eid prayers, the Indonesian Embassy in Qatar together with various elements of Indonesian society in Qatar also held community gathering.

“The gathering is very essential for us since it is a platform to maintain cohesiveness between the Embassy and Indonesian community in Qatar,” said Ali Murtado, Head of Public Relations and Cultural Affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Qatar.