Endeavour To Announce Its Q1-2024 Results On 2 May 2024

London, 11 April 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q1-2024 financial results on Thursday 2 May 2024, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 2 May 2024, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website .
CONTACT INFORMATION
| For Investor Relations Enquiries:
| For Media Enquiries:
| Jack Garman
| Brunswick Group LLP in London
| Vice President, Investor Relations
| Carole Cable, Partner
| +44 203 011 2723
| +44 7974 982 458
| ...
| ...
