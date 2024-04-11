Slight Rise In Temperatures Forecast For Weekend - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily report that a modest increase in temperature is anticipated on Thursday. The weather is predicted to be pleasant in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the port city of Aqaba.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.The JMD added that most places will have low nighttime temperatures, but the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will have nice temperatures.It warned of fog formation in the morning that might cause low horizontal visibility, especially over the mountainous heights.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 31 degrees, sliding to 17 degrees at night.