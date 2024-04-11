War Update: 55 Combat Clashes Along Front Lines In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-five combat engagements occurred on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with enemy forces launching most attacks in the Bakhmut sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the enemy carried out 8 missile strikes, 93 air strikes and launched 78 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian cities and villages.

"Unfortunately, due to Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the General Staff said.

On the night of April 10-11, Russian invaders launched another massive aerial attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131 drones. According to preliminary reports, Ukraine's air defense units downed 37 out of 40 UAVs. Information about missiles is being clarified.

Critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv region damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine

On April 10, Russian air strikes targeted Derhachi, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Kurylivka and Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Ivanivka, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, as well as Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks outside Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 23 attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Keramik, Berdychi, Umanske, Netailove and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, supported by aircraft, made 16 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy once attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not abandon his intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, the enemy launched six unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, wearing down the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck an enemy manpower and equipment cluster, an anti-aircraft missile system, an artillery piece and an EW station.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit nine enemy troop concentration areas and an anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine