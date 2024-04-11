Invaders Attacked Energy Infrastructure In Four Regions Overnight - Galushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv regions overnight into Thursday.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is attacking our energy infrastructure again! Generation facilities and transmission systems in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions came under attack. Power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences," he said.

Critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv region damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian invaders launched another massive attack on Ukraine overnight, using cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131 strike drones. According to preliminary reports, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 37 out of 40 UAVs. Information about missiles is being clarified.

Photo: gov