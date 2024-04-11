Omega-3 Market To Reach USD 6.9 Billion By 2032, Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The omega-3 market size was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing Awareness among Consumers for the Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids to Drive Industry Growth.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers and growing awareness regarding the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids serve as significant drivers for the omega-3 market. Omega-3s are recognized for their contributions to heart health, brain function, eye health, and their ability to reduce inflammation. According to a survey conducted by the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED), 77% of consumers worldwide are knowledgeable about omega-3s, with 71% believing in their overall health benefits. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cognitive decline, and inflammatory conditions has further stimulated the demand for omega-3 supplements and fortified foods. The COVID-19 pandemic has also heightened consumer interest in immunity-boosting products, including those containing omega-3s.

The emergence of plant-based and sustainable sources of omega-3 presents a noteworthy opportunity for the omega-3 market. Algal oil, sourced from microalgae, is gaining traction as a promising substitute for fish oil due to its renewable, sustainable, and vegan-friendly nature. The algae industry's expansion is anticipated to positively influence the plant-based omega-3 market. Furthermore, advancements in technologies for extracting and purifying omega-3s from plant sources, including genetically modified crops and fermentation processes, are poised to generate fresh avenues for market growth.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The omega-3 market has been segmented into source, product type, application, and region.

EPA and DHA Omega-3 Acids Accounted for a Significant Market Share in 2023.

In 2023, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) collectively hold the largest share in the omega-3 market by product type. EPA and DHA are the most researched and scientifically validated omega-3 fatty acids, known for their numerous health benefits, particularly in supporting cardiovascular health, brain function, and reducing inflammation.

Fish Remains the Largest Source of Omega-3 Acid, and the Segment is anticipated to have positive growth.

In 2023, fish oil remains the largest sub-segment in the omega-3 market by source. Due to its abundant availability and established extraction and purification processes, fish oil has been the traditional and most widely used source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. The dominance of fish oil can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness compared to other sources and its wide acceptance among consumers.

Ask For Discount

Omega-3 Market Report Highlights:

The omega-3 market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

The availability of omega-3-rich foods and a rise in consumer awareness are expected to propel the industry growth.

North America is currently the largest market for omega-3 products, accounting for a significant share of the global market in 2023. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high awareness of omega-3 health benefits, the presence of key market players, and the wide availability of omega-3-fortified foods and supplements.

Some prominent players in the omega-3 market report include DSM, BASF, Orkla Health, Lonza, KD Pharma, Nordic Naturals, Corbion, Cargill, GC Rieber VivoMega, Divi's Nutraceuticals, Nuseed, and Evonik.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: ...

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Functional Drinks Market

Functional Food Ingredients Market

Tiger Nuts Market

U.S. Beer & Cider Market

Oat Milk Market

CONTACT: Mail: ...Ph: +1-970-672-0390Website: