Ibovespa Falls As US Inflation Rises, Local Factors Fail To Offset

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa index took a hit, dropping 1.41% to 128,053 points. This decline came after the US reported unexpectedly high inflation, causing global market ripples.



Wall Street also felt the impact, highlighting a broader market downturn.



Market watchers now eye the Federal Reserve, speculating on interest rate cut timelines. Post-inflation data, the probability of a June rate reduction fell sharply from 50% to 19%.



Analysts Andressa Durão and Juliano Camargo weighed in. Durão sees the CPI hike prompting adjustments in the PCE index forecasts.



She believes tomorrow's PPI data could further clarify inflation trends, particularly in healthcare.







Camargo's views suggest rate cuts may be delayed to late 2024, if at all, amid Federal Reserve caution.



Brazil's Central Bank head, Roberto Campos Neto , also voiced concern over the US data, acknowledging its global influence.









In March, the IPCA index slowed to 0.16%, signaling controlled inflation, said Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. However, he admits that Brazil faces economic challenges.









Despite some positive local news, the market mood remained gloomy.



The Brazilian real and future interest rates suffered, even as the oil sector saw modest gains, thanks to price hikes and potential mergers.



Major firms and banks experienced stock declines, with retail sectors hit hard by rising interest costs.



With US PPI data pending, market sentiment is cautious, awaiting potential further setbacks.



The day ended with Ibovespa , among other Brazilian indexes, marking significant losses, reflecting a tough day shaped by both international and domestic events.

Updates:

Ibovespa's Notable Drops: Azul and Petz are among the hardest hit.

Other Indices' Movements: Small Caps and BDRs varied, with slight dips in real estate funds.

Ibovespa's Closing Figures: Ended down 1.41%, underscoring a period of market challenges.

