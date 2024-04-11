From Over-Accessorising To Ill-Fitted Ensembles: How People Get Styling Indian Wear Wrong

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Wearing an Indian ensemble is not just about donning clothes; it's about honouring the rich heritage of the country. Many go wrong when styling it up with over-accessorising or sporting mismatched colours, say designers, who have given out pointers on how to ace the traditional look.

Shivani Awasty of the label Shivani Awasty told IANS: "Wearing Indian attire is not just about donning clothes; it's about honoring our rich heritage while expressing our unique selves. Each garment tells a story of tradition, elegance, and personal style."

Talking about where people go wrong when styling their Indian wear, she said:“Over-accessorising”.

“Avoid cluttering the look with too many accessories.”

Then there are“mismatched colours and ill-fitting garments”.

“Ensure harmony in colour coordination for a polished appearance. Opt for well-fitted attire to enhance the elegance of Indian wear.”

“Blindly following trends” can lead to a fashion faux pas.

“Instead of blindly following trends, focus on personal style and cultural authenticity,” she added.

For what to keep in mind, Awasty said "respect tradition",“express individuality”,“experiment with style” and“cultural sensitivity".

Sagrika Rai, founder of the label Warp 'n Weft, told IANS that when styling Indian wear, strike a balance between tradition and personal flair.

“Opt for well-fitted garments that compliment your body shape. Avoid overwhelming accessories; instead, choose statement pieces thoughtfully. Experiment with mixing traditional and contemporary elements for a unique look. Finally, embrace confidence as your best accessory to elevate any outfit.”

Rai agrees with Awasty that“over-accessorising” and“incorrect fit” is something where people go wrong when styling their Indian wear.

“Avoid cluttering your Indian wear with too many accessories, as it can overwhelm the outfit and detract from its elegance. Ensure your Indian attire fits well and flatters your body shape, as ill-fitting garments can appear sloppy and detract from your overall look.”

What to keep in mind when wearing Indian wear, Rai said:“Consider the occasion” is important.

“Ensure your attire is appropriate for the event, whether it's casual, semi-formal, or formal,” she stressed.

Special attention to the fit of the garment and experimentation with layers can make it look sharp.

“Well-fitted Indian wear enhances your silhouette and adds to your overall look. Try layering different pieces like jackets, scarves, or stoles to add depth and dimension to your outfit,” said Rai, who also suggested“mix and match”.

She added:“Don't be afraid to mix traditional Indian wear with contemporary elements for a unique and eclectic look.”