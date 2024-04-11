               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Five Schoolchildren Killed As Bus Overturns In Haryana


4/11/2024 1:15:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) Five children were killed and several others injured after an overloaded bus of a private school went out of control and overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday.

A total of 35 to 40 children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Prime facie overspeeding was the cause of the accident, said an official.

Details are awaited.

