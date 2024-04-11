(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join us in unraveling the complexities of copper mining's impact on communities worldwide.

About the Role

The Research Fellow will collaborate closely with Chief Investigators on the ARC Discovery Project DP230101145, focusing on understanding and addressing uneven development patterns associated with copper mining in Australia, Chile, and Zambia. Responsibilities include coordinating project activities, engaging stakeholders, analyzing data, and contributing to research publications. This role offers the opportunity for broader academic collaboration and publication beyond the project scope, aiming to generate insights for improving local economic development outcomes in mining communities.

Your responsibilities will include:



Undertake research including data gathering, management and analysis in primarily qualitative forms.

Assist in the development and coordination of project events and activities Disseminate research findings via high quality scholarly presentations and written publications

Who We Are Looking For

You will possess a proven track record in fostering strong relationships with co-researchers, partners, and participants, along with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills to engage effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, you will demonstrate the ability to work both independently and collaboratively within a team, meeting deadlines and achieving project objectives. Strong academic writing and verbal communication skills, coupled with excellent organisational and project management abilities, are essential for success in this role.

You will also have:



A PhD degree in an area associated with economic, urban or social geography or planning.

Research capacity commensurate with opportunity, as demonstrated by a record of publications and participation in research projects and grants High level research skills, with demonstrated experience in conducting: literature searches; policy evaluation/analysis; in-depth interviews, and surveys

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

About - Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning



The Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning is the leading educational and research institution in the Asia-Pacific region addressing the design and realisation of environments. It actively seeks to extend the linkages between education, research and practice in the built environment, and maintains excellent and extensive relationships with members of the built environment professions, government, professional associations and the wider community.

The Faculty has over 200 staff and 3000 students, one third of whom are international. It is responsible for the undergraduate Bachelor of Design degree, and offers majors in architecture, landscape architecture, property, construction, and urban planning.

The Faculty's graduate school, the Melbourne School of Design (MSD), teaches accredited masters courses across the professional disciplines of Architecture, Construction Management, Landscape Architecture, Property, Urban Design and Urban Planning.

