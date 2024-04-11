U.S., Japan To Launch Military Industrial Council On Arms Co-Production: Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States and Japan will launch a military industrialcouncil to discuss co-production of defense weapons, a senior S has said, in another sign of stepped-up securitycooperation amid China's assertiveness, Russia's war in Ukraine andNorth Korea's military threats, Azernews reports,citing Yonhap.

The official previewed Wednesday's summit between President JoeBiden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which he saidwould produce an array of agreements, including the first-everchange in the alliance's force structure and cooperation in lunarexploration and artificial intelligence research.

"We're going to have a military industrial council that willevaluate where we can co-produce defense weapons," the officialsaid during an online press briefing Tuesday.

The plan for the council came after Japan eased its restrictionson military equipment exports amid its continued push for a greaterrole in global security -- a move that created an opening fordeeper defense industrial cooperation with the U.S.

Japan had long hewed strictly to the export curbs due to itspost-war exclusively defense-oriented principles and war-renouncingconstitution.

"Japan's industrial capacity and strength that had always beenon the sidelines will come to bear on one of the weak points rightnow that we have, which is we don't have really the bandwidth ofthe defense production capacity that we need for strategicobligations," the official said.

"There will also be pieces as related to the integrated missiledefense system with Australia, the United States and Japan."

The official also noted that on the occasion of the summit, thetwo sides will announce the first-ever change in the alliance'sforce structure to "make the most" of Japan's new joint operationscenter.

He was apparently referring to ongoing efforts to modernize thealliance's force structure to ensure seamless coordination betweenthe U.S. Forces Japan and the joint operations command, whichJapan's Self-Defense Forces seek to launch reportedly at the end ofthe year.

The official also touched on expected summit agreements on lunarexploration with Japan being a "full" partner in the domain,research on artificial intelligence between the two countries'private institutes and a scholarship program for Japanese studentsto study in the U.S.

Another senior U.S. official touted the Biden-Kishida summit asa "remarkable and historic" one.

"I do want to underscore the progress and future-oriented stanceof our alliance that is on display in Haiti, in Ukraine, inSoutheast Asia, in the Pacific," the official said. "Everywherethat American purpose is being put to the test, Japan is by ourside. You will see that clearly animated in our deliverables."

On Thursday, Kishida is set to deliver a speech to a jointmeeting of Congress and attend the first-ever trilateral summitwith Biden and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.