Armenia Obeys West's Trick: New Source Of Conflict Emerging On Conventional Border

Qabil Ashirov

There is no other explanation for shooting two Azerbaijaniservicemen on the border by Armenia, but for playing with fire. Onthe other hand, it reveals the hidden side of the Armeniancharacter. As is known, the conventional border between Azerbaijaniand Armenian is one of the most militarized places on the earth, peace dominated on the border following the defeat ofArmenia in a raw. For several months there were neither shoot-outnot any provocation. Nevertheless, the West and France could nottolerate this temporary stability and instigated a new source ofconflict. Paris incepted this this through its donation of weaponsand military equipment to Armenia.

Later, Western media outlets started to disseminate materialthat ostensibly Azerbaijan was preparing military aggressionagainst Armenia. It is worth noting that the Western media has beendisseminated the said material for over two years, but Azerbaijanisoldiers has not stepped an inch towards Armenia. As AzerbaijaniPresident Ilham Aliyev repeated several times, Azerbaijan does notintend to invade anybody's territories. Following the dark PR ofthe Western media, Western politicians voiced putting sanctions onBaku for a possible military confrontation with Armenia.

To top it all off, the Brussels conference that was held onApril 5 threw oil on the fire. Suddenly, Armenia became moreaggressive and the skirmishes on the conventionalAzerbaijani-Armenian border increased.

Reviewing all the above-said facts once again confirms that theempty promises of the West encourage Armenians and revivesrevanchist sentiment in the country. However, it does not promiseanything good to Yerevan. It is better for Armenians not to forgetthat the West has never protected anyone except their interests fighting with mighty Azerbaijan does not meet their interests the end of the day, it will be ordinary Armenian citizen to paythe cost of the blunders of the authority. There are tens ofexamples to prove it. For example, supporting the Khmer Rouge inCambodia in the 1970s is the best example of it. Despite the brutalmass killing of hundreds of thousands of people indiscriminatingkids, young, old, and women, the West supported the terror regimebecause it met their interests. The Iraq-Iran war is anotherexample. During the war, the West openly supported Saddam Hussein, later it was found out that the USA double-crossed SaddamHussein by selling weapons to Iran. So to speak, the West overtlyand covertly supported the two sides to prolong the war. As aresults, thousands of innocent Iraqis and Iranians lost theirlives. The fate of Saddam Hussein was more drastic. His formerfriends invaded Iraq and sent Saddam to gallows.

So, it is better for Yerevan to review its collaboration withthe West. Instead, it should find common ground with Azerbaijanavoiding West's sweet but deceitful promises. Armenians should notforget that unlike their country, Azerbaijan has never tried toexpand its territories at the cost of its neighbors. The foreignpolicy of Azerbaijan bases on international law. It should beemphasized that there are two options for Armenia. Either Yerevansign peace agreement with Azerbaijan, or it will enjoy muchdishonorable defeat soon.