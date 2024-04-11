Kishida Reiterates Strong Support For Ukraine At Meeting With Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that Japan takes the situation in Ukraine as its own problem and intends to continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia.

He said this at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, April 10, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding Russia's aggression [against] Ukraine, based on a recognition that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow - taking the issue as our own problem for Japan, I expressed our resolution to continue with stringent sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine," Kishida said.

He also expressed his readiness to maintain close relationship with like-minded countries.

Biden, in turn, commended the Japanese prime minister, who from the very beginning condemned Russia's invasion and took steps to support Ukraine.

Kishida is visiting the United States. On April 9 and 10, he met with President Joe Biden. In addition, he is to hold talks with American legislators and business executives.

Photo: Kyodo