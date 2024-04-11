Critical Infrastructure Facility In Kyiv Region Damaged In Russian Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, causing a fire.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the region was massively attacked by kamikaze drones and missiles. The air raid alert lasted for more than five hours. Unfortunately, during the air raid alert, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked in the Kyiv region," he said.

According to Kravchenko, there has been no information about casualties so far. All emergency services are at the scene, and the fire is being extinguished at the facility.