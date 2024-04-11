'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Turbo-Charged Action Extravaganza On Eid - IANS Rating: ****1/2

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is not just a movie; it's a rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action, heartfelt emotions, and thrilling suspense.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film is a testament to his directorial prowess and storytelling skills. With a stellar cast led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' delivers on every front and leaves the audience begging for more.

The story follows Freddy (Akshay Kumar) and Rocky (Tiger Shroff), two elite military officers on a mission to stop the diabolical Dr Kabir (Prithviraj Sukumaran) from unleashing chaos upon the world.

What sets this film apart is not just its action-packed sequences, but also the chemistry between the lead actors. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's banter and camaraderie add depth to their characters, making them more relatable and likable.

Tiger Shroff's evolution as an actor has been evident in BMCM, showcasing a remarkable maturity in his roles. While he is known for his impressive action sequences, he has also displayed a strong comic timing, adding depth to his characters. Additionally, his ability to portray a wide range of emotions has been praised, highlighting his growth as an actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal of Dr Kabir is chilling and menacing, adding a sense of urgency to the film. His performance is nuanced, showcasing his range as an actor.

The supporting cast, including Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy, also deliver stellar performances, adding to the film's overall appeal.

Ali Abbas Zafar's direction is top-notch, with each scene expertly crafted to keep the audience engaged. The action sequences are a visual treat, with stunning choreography and special effects that rival Hollywood blockbusters. From high-speed chases through Mumbai's bustling streets to heart-stopping showdowns atop skyscrapers, each frame is a testament to Zafar's directorial vision.

What sets 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' apart is its ability to balance action with emotion. The film's lighter moments, sprinkled throughout, add depth to the characters and make the audience care about their journey.

It is not just about the action; it is about the journey of these characters and the bonds they form along the way.

Pooja Entertainment has shown remarkable foresight in bringing this project to life and its efforts have truly paid off. As the film teases a potential sequel with a tantalising twist at the end, it leaves audiences eagerly anticipating what comes next.

This is a film that not only entertains but also sets the stage for even more thrilling adventures in the future.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is a must-watch for fans of action-packed thrillers. With its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and breath-taking action sequences, it is a film that delivers on all fronts.

Ali Abbas Zafar has once again proven why he is a master of his craft, delivering a film that is as entertaining as it is exhilarating. Trust us: You wouldn't want to miss this one because there is one more in the making!

Film: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Duration: 158 minutes

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy

IANS Rating: ****1/2