Atletico And Borussia Dortmund Leave Everything To Be Decided In Return Leg

Madrid, April 11 (IANS) Atletico Madrid took a narrow first leg lead from their Champions League quarterfinal at home to Borussia Dortmund after a game where the Spanish side will think they could have all but sewn up the tie, while the Germans can lament late chances that nearly left things all-square for next week's return leg.

Things looked to be going completely to plan for Atletico in a Metropolitano Stadium as Atletico took a 2-0 lead and controlled the first half after Rodrigo de Paul and Samuel Lino scored after three and 31 minutes.

High pressure from an Atletico side, roared on by 70,000 fans, saw them rob the ball high in the Borussia half to allow De Paul to put them ahead.

Antoine Griezmann was vital to Atletico with his pressure, work rate and vision with the ball, and he almost doubled the lead just three minutes later, only for Gregor Kobel to make a good save, reports Xinhua.

Kobel was helpless during the half-hour when Lino doubled Atletico's advantage after Griezmann lobbed the ball over the last defender so that the winger could run onto and shoot across Kobel.

Although they had controlled most of the ball, Borussia's first chance didn't come until just before halftime, when Ian Maatsen stung Jan Oblak's hands with a powerful shot.

Atletico began the second half with a chance for Nahuel Molina, but just after the hour, Atletico coach Diego Simeone made his first change, replacing forward Alvaro Morata with midfielder Pablo Barrios.

It looked to be a defensive change, but first Barrios and then Lino both went close to adding a third for Atletico, with Kobel making a fine stop to deny Lino's second.

That could prove to be a vital moment in the tie as Sebastien Haller threw Borussia a lifeline, turning in the Atletico penalty area to score.

Borussia were almost level twice in the closing minutes when first, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens hit the crossbar, and then Julian Brandt headed against the Atletico woodwork and that shows Atletico will have to endure a difficult night in Germany next week if what promises to be a thrilling return leg.