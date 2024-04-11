Ukroboronprom's Team, British Colleagues Discuss Cooperation Prospects In Military-Technical Sphere

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leadership of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom) and its enterprises have discussed with British colleagues further cooperation in the military-technical sphere.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Telegram , following the UK-Ukraine Defence Partnership Conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Great Britain today is one of the most principled and consistent allies of Ukraine in the liberation war against Russian invaders. Therefore, cooperation with British arms manufacturers, joint programs and projects are very important for Ukraine's defense sector, the approaching victory over the Russian Federation, and the further development of our defense industry,” Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC CEO Herman Smetanin noted.

In particular, Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC offers the existing and potential foreign partners different formats of cooperation, from the supply of component parts to the creation of joint ventures, production localization, and the transfer of technologies.

A reminder that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin signed with the UK Government a Framework Arrangement on cooperation in defence and industrial issues.