Enemy Attacks Critical Infrastructure In Kharkiv Region, Power Outages Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched at least ten missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv city and the Kharkiv region in the early hours of Thursday.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers have launched at least ten strikes on critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and the region. As of now, there are no casualties. The information is being updated. We are already recording power outages," the post said.