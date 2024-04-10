Boquete Valley Of The Eternal Rainbow Celebrates 113 Years

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Happy Birthday, Boquete!

April 11, 1911 marks the founding year of a beautiful little town in the western highlands of Panama.

Archaeological studies support the idea that Boquete's history started around the years 300 AD to 600 BC. In the Caldera region you can find

petroglyphs

(prehistoric rock carvings) which reveal evidence of the ancient settlements in the area.



During the Spanish colonization, the highlands area was an isolated refuge for the indigenous tribes like the Ngöbe and the Misquito due to the topographic terrain. The colonization of Boquete only began in earnest in the second half of the nineteenth century by locals from Bugaba, Gualaca and David, and foreigners from Yugoslavia, France, Germany and other European countries.

Colonizers also arrived from the United States, starting the first coffee plantations and agricultural farms.













In Spanish, the word Boquete means 'gap or opening'.

It was through this gap that curious gold seekers trekked, looking for a cheaper and quicker way to the Pacific.





Where is Boquete, Panama?

Nestled amidst the lush, rolling highlands of Panama, Boquete is a hidden gem that feels like a little slice of paradise tucked away from the hustle and bustle of city life.



Boquete is located in the western-most province of Chiriqui, near the Costa Rican border, offering a serene sanctuary that seems worlds away from the rapid pace of modern living.



This charming small town is cradled by the majestic Barú Volcano, Panama's highest peak (3,474 metres or 11,398 ft), creating an almost mystical backdrop with its rich biodiversity, and the jewel of the cloud-forest habitat, the Resplendent Quetzal.







Let the Festivities Begin!

The bands have been practicing and the drummers have been drumming in anticipation for the celebratory parade held downtown Boquete today, April 11.



See you there!

