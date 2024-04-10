Spicy Dairy Products Market Size Worth $1,327.07 Million By 2033; Consumers Spendings On High-End Food Items To Bolster Growth

Newark, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global spiced dairy products market will grow from USD 680.95 Million in 2023 to USD 1,327.07 Million by 2033. Spicy dairy products contain diverse spice ingredients such as chilli peppers, cayenne, paprika, black pepper, ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin and coriander. Adding these spices adds distinct spiciness to the creamy base, resulting in a wide range of flavour profiles ranging from mildly spicy options to explosively hot ones. Hence, the selection and blend of various spices are crucial aspects that determine the overall taste profile, with each spice contributing its unique characteristics towards achieving a perfect end product. Spicy dairy products have few examples as iconic as spicy cheese, which encompasses pepper jack, jalapeno cheddar and habanero cheese among its varieties. Cheesemakers typically add finely chopped or pureed chilli peppers to the curd during the production of such cheeses; this allows the flavoursome heat of these ingredients to permeate. The outcome is a tangy-flavoured creamy textured cheese accentuated with fiery bursts resulting from incorporating flavourful spices - all in combination, making for an increasingly popular choice when adding that extra zing to savour-laden dishes like burgers and sandwiches.



Key Insight of the Spiced Dairy Products Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global Spiced dairy products market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. The Asia Pacific region is a thriving and vibrant market for spicy dairy products, driven by growing disposable incomes, urbanization trends, evolving eating habits and diverse culinary traditions. Spices and dairy ingredients are extensively incorporated into many Asian dishes across different cuisines in India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, demonstrating their penchant for pop flavours. The consumption of yoghurt-based sauces infused with spices, coulis, and hot dips form an integral part of traditional meals, indicative of the region's love for spicy and aromatic tastes prevalent here.



Rising demand for spicy dairy snacks, convenience foods and fusion cuisine is being observed in the Asia Pacific region. This trend can be attributed to changing lifestyles, urbanization and a flourishing youth population that inclines experimental tastes. To keep up with this evolving consumer base, young individuals residing in cities increasingly favour flavoured drinks, yoghurt, and yoghurt-based and spicy cheese products that offer novel food experiences that resonate well with other cuisines.



The yogurt segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The product type segment includes cheese, yogurt, butter, ice cream and others. The yogurt segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Yoghurt also holds a notable portion of the worldwide market for spicy dairy products, thanks to its nutritional value, flexibility as an ingredient and reputation as a wholesome snack. Spicy dips, sauces, and condiments made with yoghurt form integral parts of cuisines such as Middle Eastern, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisines that incorporate flavorful spice mixtures utilizing this versatile product. Typically containing coriander seed powder, cumin seeds or turmeric alongside other popular spices like chili powder or garlic - mint can be another key flavor utilized in developing these exciting blends, which result in highly individualized taste sensations spread throughout the yoghurt base itself. Moreover, dishes like grilled meats, kebabs, falafel and vegetable platters are often complemented with zesty yoghurt dips such as raita, tzatziki and labneh to provide a cooling contrast against the heat of spicy foods. Alongside this, tangy yoghurt sauces are used in marinade dressings or toppings for various meals, including salads, wraps, sandwiches, and rice bowls, adding a creamy texture and delectable flavoring.



The liquid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The form segment includes solid and liquid. The liquid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Yoghurt-centered sauces, like raita, tzatziki and harissa yoghurt sauce, are crucial to multiple cuisines- Indian, Greek and Middle Eastern. These savory condiments are used as accompaniments to vegetable platters, grilled meats, or kebabs, providing an instant coolness that mellows out the spicy flavors while harmonizing perfectly with the texture. Besides using these in main courses, dips containing yoghurts such as buffalo ranch dip, chipotle yoghurt dip, and avocado yoghurt spread possess immense popularity among party snacks & appetizers due to their rich creaminess, which provides a perfect dipping option with veggies, crackers or chips. Additionally, spicy dairy products in liquid form serve as marinades, dressings, and toppings that enhance salads, sandwiches, wraps and rice bowls with a touch of heat while introducing spiciness to the flavor profile.



The online sales segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment is bifurcated into online sales and offline sales. The online sales segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. E-commerce platforms have witnessed a substantial surge in recent years, primarily because of their ease of use, availability, and assortment. The online sale of spicy dairy products spans various avenues such as exclusive e-stores, virtual marketplaces for groceries, subscription facilities, and direct-to-customer brands. These channels permit customers to shop from their homes comfortably. With access to a wide variety of global products, consumers can compare prices unbiasedly whilst reading through product reviews before making an informed purchase decision that suits them best. In addition, the online market for spicy dairy products caters to a broad spectrum of dietary restrictions and consumer tastes such as veganism, gluten intolerance, organic preferences and unique choices. E-commerce sites exhibit an array of spicy dairy products like cheesy delicacies, dips & sauces made from yoghurt base, variously flavored butter assortments or artisanal ice creams that are not easily obtainable in local markets, empowering customers with diverse culinary explorations while discovering new labels too.



