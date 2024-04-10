Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Moving Toward Vision To Become World-Leading Integrated Cannabis Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) , a leading holding company in the cannabis industry, is growing its footprint through savvy acquisitions.“[In February], the company announced that it was in the final stages of negotiations to acquire its sixth cannabis company in Colombia. This strategic acquisition is extremely significant because the targeted company holds a unique cannabis genetics license, which MedCana believes will revolutionize its potential to create and register unique cannabis genetic varieties for production and commercialization... Early in March, MedCana completed the previously announced acquisition plus the acquisition of a second company, bringing the number of companies in MedCana's portfolio to nine. The second company holds key production, processing and exportation licenses that will strengthen MedCana's operational chain, supporting a seamless integration of supply from cultivation through to global distribution and ensuring the company's position as a fully self-sufficient entity in the cannabis market,” a recent article reads.“These acquisitions represent a monumental step towards our vision of becoming a world-leading integrated cannabis company,” MedCana CEO Jose Gabriel Diaz is quoted as saying.“With seven cannabis-producing companies, one agriculture technology and infrastructure company, and one software company under our belt, MedCana is exceptionally positioned to innovate, produce and deliver high-quality cannabis products globally.”

About SFWJ/MedCana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

