New White Paper Explores Corporate Efforts To Protect Reptiles And Amphibians

(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., April 10, 2024 /3BL/ - WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) offers a new white paper available for download today, Enhancing Habitats for Reptiles and Amphibians | Corporate Conservation Efforts to Protect Herptiles. The white paper is sponsored by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and is available for free on our website .

Reptiles and amphibians have a rich global diversity. From painted turtles to green tree frogs, alligators to fire salamanders, these groups of species - collectively referred to as herptiles - exhibit many colors, shapes and sizes and exist on all continents except Antarctica. Unfortunately, herptiles are also among the world's most endangered species.

Given reptiles' and amphibians' ubiquity, their important ecological roles and their sensitivity to environmental disturbances, conservation efforts to support these species are vital. This white paper highlights examples of reptile and amphibian conservation projects at corporate sites around the world. These case studies share how, at varying scales, corporations can meet the needs of reptiles and amphibians. Featured case studies from WHC-Certified sites include:



Ashland: 009 Landfill, Georgia, USA

BP: Warm Springs Ponds, Montana, USA

Boston Properties: Carnegie Center, New Jersey, USA

Canadian Nuclear: Chalk River Laboratories, Ontario, Canada

Covia: Nepheline Syenite Operations, Ontario, Canada

CRH: Dufferin Aggregates Acton Quarry, Ontario, Canada

Georgia-Pacific: Monticello, Mississippi, USA

Stellantis: Opel Automobile GmbH Kaiserslautern, Kaiserslautern, Germany

Toyota: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas, Texas, USA WM: Sainte-Sophie Landfill, Quebec, Canada

Sponsored by OPG, this white paper features a foreword stating,“Reptiles and amphibians play vital roles in maintaining ecosystem balance by controlling populations of other species and contributing to nutrient cycling. OPG understands that reptiles and amphibians carry out their life cycles in a wide range of habitats, each species having specific requirements for survival; understanding these habitat needs is fundamental for conservation efforts at OPG.”

About WHC:

WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) has been working at the nexus of business and biodiversity for 35 years and is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks for companies to integrate nature with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations. WHC-certified programs can be found in 19 countries and 48 U.S. states. Learn more at