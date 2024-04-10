India Is Broadening Its Military Footprint, To Send Defence Attaches To More Nations Across Africa And Asia: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India will deploy defence attaches in Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Philippines, Armenia, and Poland, marking a significant shift in its strategic approach to bolster ties with key regions amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, specifically, India will assign defence attaches to Poland and Armenia for the first time, reflecting the heightened importance of these nations as security partners. This move follows a major arms deal with Armenia and underscores Poland's increasing significance in European security dynamics external affairs ministry plans to establish 26 new missions globally, with 18 in African nations, HT reported. India led efforts to include the African Union in the G20 during last year's summit in New Delhi. These new postings will underscore Africa's significance and foster opportunities for military cooperation and arms sales, particularly as many African countries aim to modernize their armed forces Read: If you want to see the future, come to India: Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to IndiaIndia's relations with Africa have seen a significant rise as China seeks to extend its influence in African nations. Also, India is thinking about boosting defense cooperation with the Philippines due to increasing global concerns about China's growing military presence in the South China Sea or military attaches?Defence or military attaches are pivotal in various areas. They serve in diplomatic missions abroad and play a crucial role in facilitating communication and cooperation between their home country's military and the host country's military.

They gather and analyse military intelligence, foster military-to-military relationships, facilitate arms sales and military cooperation agreements, and provide assessments on security matters to their respective governments.

Also Read: PM Modi bats for peaceful ties with Pakistan, China: 'We need to urgently address...'Additionally, they often act as liaisons between military personnel and the diplomatic community, contributing to overall national security objectives and diplomatic initiatives per a report in PTI, New Delhi is assigning a new defense attaché to the small African nation of Djibouti, which holds strategic significance as a major maritime hub connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Djibouti is highly valued for military bases and is considered a prized location. This will be the second defense attaché appointed to Djibouti.

