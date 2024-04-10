Westside Pest Control Aims To Raise $25,000 On Earth Day And Donate All Sales To Eco-Justice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver-based Westside Pest Control set to donate all sales on April 22nd to Eco-Justice, a non-profit dedicated to fighting for nature's rights in Canada.

Vancouver, Canada , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local pest control company, Westside Pest Control is donating all revenue generated on Earth Day to Eco-Justice. This means that for every $1 received, $1 will be directly donated to help the planet. The donation goal is $25,000!

Eco-Justice is Canada's premiere environmental law charity committed to using the law to protect and restore Canada's environment. Westside Pest Control is long-time partners of Eco-justice through the 1% for the Planet Program. Since 2019, Westside Pest Control has donated over $181,000 to Eco Justice.

“We're delighted to be able to run a campaign like this,” said Westside Pest Control CEO Mike Londry.“We're excited to be part of a global movement of businesses and individuals that share our commitment to protecting the planet. Our end goal everyday is to provide the highest quality pest control service with the lowest possible environmental impact. We look forward to reaching our goal of $25,000 this earth day!”

“At Westside Pest Control we have a commitment to environmentally friendly and humane pest control solutions. Our end goal is to have made a positive difference in our communities, the lives of our staff and customers and left a lasting positive environmental impact”, continued Londry.

John Keller, Philanthropy Manager at Ecojustice Vancouver, further comments that,“the funding provided by Westside Pest Control will help us continue to fight on your behalf and on behalf of future Canadians towards a cleaner, healthier environment for all.”

“Previous donations by Westside are already hard at work, helping us continue to strengthen and enforce the laws that safeguard the health of our environment”, he added further.

The campaign will run on Monday April 22nd (Earth Day), with total sales counting towards the campaign goal.

To support the campaign please call 604-200-3913, or visit their website at to make a booking.

Phone lines and webchat are open Friday and Saturday, 8am to 3:30pm

About Westside Pest Control

Westside Pest Control has been happily serving Vancouver and other parts of the Lower Mainland since November 2009. The company offers innovative industry-leading pest and wildlife control solutions, including rodent control, bird control, insect removal, and wildlife removal. Westside Pest Control has always been committed to environmentally friendly and humane pest control solutions. Westside Pest Control LTD is a member of the National Pest Management Association and the Canadian Pest Management Association, in addition to the Structural Pest Management Association of BC (SPMA BC).

Learn more at –

About Eco-Justice

Ecojustice is Canada's largest environmental law charity, focusing on the most urgent environmental issues in Canada. From coast to coast to coast, the company has a proven history of winning key cases and securing environmental protections.

For more than 30 years, Ecojustice lawyers have represented Canadians at every level of court- free of charge. The nonprofit is committed to using the law to preserve and protect at-risk wild species and places in Canada.

Learn more at ecojustice.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Westside Pest Control Ltd

Contact Person: Mike Londry

Phone: 604-559-9060

Address: 375 Water St Unit 8363 200

City: Vancouver

State: BC

Postal Code: V6B 0M9

Country: Canada

Website:

