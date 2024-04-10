Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Will Liquor Stores Be Closed Today? Know Full List Of Upcoming Dry Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A dry day will be observed by several states and cities on account of Eid al-Fitr on Thursday. In the national capital Delhi, the excise department released a detailed order recently, announcing 5 dry days in the city, including the Eid festival.'Dry days in Delhi'The liquor stores will be shut in Delhi on Eid (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21).Is Indian stock market shut tomorrow for Eid? Details hereAlso due to the Lok Sabha election, the sale of liquor will be prohibited from 6 pm on April 24 to 6 pm on April 26 due to polling in the border areas of Uttar Pradesh Days in Delhi: Govt issues list from April to June. Check details here'Upcoming dry days in India'The other upcoming dry days in India will be on:April 14: Ambedkar JayantiApril 17: Ram NavamiApril 21: Mahavir JayantiMay 1: Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)May 23: Buddha PurnimaMay 17: BakridJuly 17: Muharram and Ashadi EkadashiJuly 21: Guru PurnimaAugust 15: Independence DayAugust 2: JanmashthamiSeptember 7: Ganesh Chaturthi (only in Maharashtra)September 17: Eid-e-Milad and Anant ChaturdashiOctober 2: Gandhi JayantiOctober 12: DussehraOctober 17: Maharishi Valmiki JayantiNovember 1: DiwaliNovember 12: Kartiki EkadashiNovember 15: Guru Nanak JayantiDecember 25: ChristmasAbout Eid ul-FitrEid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

