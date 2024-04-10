IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's Heroics Secure A Thrilling 3-Wicket Victory For Gujarat Titans Over Rajasthan Royals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) What an electrifying match we've witnessed here at Pink City Jaipur! The magician Rashid Khan shines for the Titans, displaying nerves of steel to ensure victory for his team. Needing two runs off the final delivery, he smashes the ball for a boundary, ending the Rajasthan Royals' winning streak as Gujarat Titans emerge victorious by 3 wickets.

Recapping the game, Gujarat Titans opted to field after winning the toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler provided a solid start for the Royals, adding 32 runs before Jaiswal departed for 24 runs. Rashid Khan's pivotal dismissal of Buttler for 8 runs kept the pressure on.

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag then took charge, with Parag's explosive 76 off 48 balls stealing the spotlight, while Samson anchored with an unbeaten 68 runs. Shimron Hetmyer contributed 15*. The Royals concluded their innings at a challenging 196 runs.

In pursuit of 197, Gujarat Titans started aggressively with Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill crafting a blazing 64-run partnership. However, Kuldeep Sen's breakthrough removed Sudharsan for 35 runs in the 9th over. Sen struck again after a rain interruption, dismissing Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar swiftly.

Despite setbacks, Gill persisted, forming a crucial 32-run partnership with Vijay Shankar before Yuzvendra Chahal claimed Shankar's wicket. Gill's commendable 72 off 44 balls kept Titans in the chase until Chahal ended his innings in the 16th over.

The responsibility then fell on Indian power hitters Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. Shahrukh managed 14 runs before departing, leaving Rashid Khan to support Tewatia. Together, they kept Titans in contention, with 35 runs required off the final two overs.

With 15 needed off the last over, Rashid Khan's blistering start put the pressure on Avesh Khan, and he sealed the victory in style with a boundary off the final ball, finishing unbeaten on 24 off 14 balls.

Despite the challenge, Gujarat Titans' batting depth proved crucial in securing the win. Rajasthan Royals suffer their first defeat of the season, leaving fans questioning Trent Boult's absence from the bowling attack for the remaining two overs.

